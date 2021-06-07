Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army jawan, wife and son killed in a road accident in Bihar

The accident took place on National Highway-2 near Khamidaura turning under Durgawati police station limits in Bihar’s Kaimur district.
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Soldier Pintu Kumar Singh, along with wife and son died on the spot, police said.

An Indian Army jawan, his wife and 5-years old son were killed after a truck laden with stone chips overturned on their car, crushing it Sunday late evening in Bihar’s Kaimur district.

35-years old soldier Pintu Kumar Singh, posted at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, was driving home to Diha village in Gaya district with wife Kajal, 5-years old son Tejas and 8-years old daughter Shreya, when the accident took place on National Highway-2 near Khamidaura turning under Durgawati police station limits in Kaimur district, police said.

Singh, along with wife and son died on the spot, police said. Mohania sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Raghunath Singh rushed to the spot and pulled the bodies out from the car with the help of locals. The injured girl could be pulled only after cranes were deployed. She was then admitted to a local government hospital.

The bodies have been handed over to the jawan’s family after post-mortem examination at Bhabua, police said.

