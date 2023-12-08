ASI to start excavation at Rajgir’s Qila Maidan from Dec 15

Excavation work at the Quila Maidan at Rajgir in Nalanda district of Bihar, planned by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to unearth the human settlements and structures from the time of ancient Magadh rulers Bimbisar and Ajatshatru, is likely to begin from December 15, officials said.

CM Nitish Kumar in Rajgir. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ground penetrating radar has already confirmed remains of ancient structures, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Excavations at the site have been carried out earlier also.

“In 1950, former director general of the ASI, A Ghosh, had carried out an excavation of the fortification wall at this site. In his report (Rajgir, 1950) he has explained that Magadh empire existed much before the Christ era. The report also stated the Magadh empire rulers like Bimbisar and Ajatshatru had good contacts with Lord Buddha and they had developed in this area a fort and a fort city with fortification walls around it,” Sujit Nayan, excavation branch head of the ASI, Patna Circle, said.

“In 1960-1962, another archaeologist, Raghuvir Singh, too got excavated the fortification wall developed by Magadh ruler Ajatshatru,” Nayan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But the fort and the fort city within the fortification wall have never been excavated. We want to unearth those structures. The findings will reveal the lifestyle in this area in ancient times and we will also be able to understand the art and architecture and development level of that period,” the official said.

Nayan said the site was being cleared and cleaned for excavation works. “In fact, the site was being used as a dumping ground by the locals. The practice has been stopped,” he said.

He said nearly two dozen archaeologists have been roped in for the excavation work. “If all goes well, we will start excavations on December 15,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON