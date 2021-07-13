Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Ban obnoxious display of women in vulgar videos: Sushil Modi to state govt
patna news

Ban obnoxious display of women in vulgar videos: Sushil Modi to state govt

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has reacted sharply against the obnoxious videos created in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages and asked the government to ban such materials to maintain the dignity of women in the state
By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has reacted sharply against the obnoxious videos created in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages and asked the government to ban such materials to maintain the dignity of women in the state.

In a tweet, Modi has also asked the government to stop the vulgar display of women in the caged vehicles during wedding proceedings and the firings during celebrations.

“A large portion of the population in the state has been using Bhojpuri and Magahi languages and people are emotionally attached to their mother tongue. However, these languages are reportedly being used in vulgar videos in the name of promoting regional culture. It’s quite shocking and needs to stop,” Sushil Kumar Modi said.

People who have been using these languages must be feeling ashamed of the videos with obnoxious content. Women too must have been feeling embarrassed, he added.

“Government in the state has already been maintaining zero-tolerance regarding the violation of women’s rights and dignity and liquor was banned here mainly because of these reasons. Why can’t these kinds of video productions be banned?” he asked.

The former deputy CM said apart from the vulgar videos, there have also been reports of obscene displays of women during the wedding processions.

“How can this be allowed? Baaratis or processions have been a traditional part of weddings in our society, but putting women into cage-like vehicles for entertainment of guests cannot be justified,” he said.

There must be a provision of strict action against all those who indulge in a vulgar display of women during marriage processions and in creating vulgar videos, Modi said.

Meanwhile, appreciating the former Deputy CM’s reactions over vulgar videos, Patna-based folk singer Lokesh Kumar Singh said that the trend of creating sizzling videos in Bhojpuri has picked up momentum in the last few years.

“Video makers create the content and upload it on social media. There’s no tension of censorship or other restrictions. While the production cost is low, viewership is quite high,” he said. Though there have been resentments among some people, video makers hardly bother for these things, he added.

Shashi Yadav, state secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, said, “We do know where to complain. Earlier, women activists used to protest even against the vulgar posters put on display in the city. However, we are yet to find a platform to protest against the vulgar videos,” she said.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP