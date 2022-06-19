BASA officers to wear black badges today to protest against arrest of dy secy of election dept

PATNA: The Bihar Administrative Service Association ( BASA) on Sunday announced that all its cadre officers would wear black badges during work on Monday in protest against the arrest of one senior BAS officer Alok Kumar for allegedly inciting and sharing communally sensitive posts.

In a meeting held today, BASA functionaries called for the arrest of Kumar, posted as deputy secretary in the election department, as against the norms and demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against the officer. “We demand that the FIR against the officer should be withdrawn and Kumar should be released,” said Sunil Kumar Tiwary , general secretary of BASA.

BASA president Shashank Shekhar Sinha questioned why no investigation was done before registering an FIR and also condemned the way the BAS officer was arrested. The BASA functionaries said the association would chalk out its next course of action at a meeting to be held on Monday.

“The officer, Alok Kumar, has been charged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000,” said an official of the economic offence unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

An inspector rank police officer of the economic offences unit (EOU), Anuj Kumar Singh in a letter to EOU SP, has written that hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community through provocative posts was a cognizable offence and the BAS officer was tracked with the help of his mobile number location. Thereafter, an FIR was registered against him late on Friday evening and on Saturday the BAS officer was arrested for further investigation. The officer said to be a resident of Deoghar in Jharkhand used his mobile phone to spread messages on WhatsApp group.