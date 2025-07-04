Bihar: 2 held for child trafficking; 6 minors rescued from railway station
Those held said that the children, aged between 12 and 14 years, were being taken to Jodhpur to work as labourers in a construction company
Sasaram: Two men were arrested and six children from Bihar’s Rohtas district, who were allegedly being trafficked for child labour to Rajasthan, were rescued by a joint team of the railway protection force (RPF) and government railway police (GRP) at Bihar’s Dehri-on-Sone railway station on Thursday evening.
Police have identified the accused as Rajkumar Sharma (40) of Jharkhand’s Mali village and his local agent Satyendra Kumar (27) from Khairwan Khurd village.
“A case under child trafficking and child labour was registered against the traffickers at the GRP police station at Dehri-on-Sone,” Rail superintendent of police (SP) in Patna, Amritendu Shekhar Thakur, said.
Also Read: Complete child trafficking trials within six months: SC
Those arrested told the police that the tribal children, aged between 12 and 14 years and residents of Rohtas’s Nauhatta area, were being taken to Jodhpur to work as labourers in a construction company, a police officer said.
The police team raided the station around 7:30pm, reportedly before the accused could board the Howrah-Jodhpur Superfast Express with the children. “The accused and the children were at the eastern corner of platform number 2/3,” the officer said.
Also Read: Delhi: 7 of human trafficking racket held, 10 rescued
The children said that Sharma had given ₹1,000 to their parents, assuring them of a lucrative income after the children started working in the company.
The rescued children were handed over to the Child Helpline authority to be safely reunited with their families.
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.