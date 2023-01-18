Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 2 pilgrims from West Bengal killed in road accident; 3 critically injured

Bihar: 2 pilgrims from West Bengal killed in road accident; 3 critically injured

patna news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 02:08 PM IST

Two pilgrims from West Bengal, including a woman, were killed while three others were critically injured when their speeding car rammed into a parked truck on GT Road (NH 13) near a roadside eatery in Sabarabad, Rohtas on Wednesday morning

Representational image.
ByPrasun K Mishra

Two pilgrims from West Bengal, including a woman, were killed while three others were critically injured when their speeding car rammed into a parked truck on GT Road (NH 13) near a roadside eatery in Sabarabad, Rohtas on Wednesday morning.

The Kolkata-bound car was on the way from Varanasi when the driver dozed off on the wheels, leading to the accident. The impact of the accident left the car badly mangled, killing two on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Panchgopal Maiti (70) and his son Bankim Maiti (46). Critically injured Padmawati Maiti (36), her son Jaish (18) and driver Bhavin were admitted to Sadar hospital in Sasaram.

They all belonged to the same family and were residents of Daspur village in West Midnapur district of West Bengal, the police said.

Superintendent of police Naveen Kumar said that the relatives of deceased and the injured have been informed.

