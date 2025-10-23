Bihar: 4 people run over by Amrapali Express, third train accident in a month

Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were run over by Amrapali Express in Bihar’s Begusarai district as they were trying to cross the railway tracks late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

The victims, residents of Raghunathpur Karari Panchayat, were returning to their village in Rahua after attending a Kali Puja fair when they tried to cross the railway tracks as the train was passing through. The deceased have been identified as Rita Devi (40), her 14-year-old and seven-year-old daughters, and their Dharm Dev Mahto (35).

Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Sintu Kumar said the incident occurred on the Barauni-Katihar section near the Rahua railway crossing. They walked through the track to avoid waterlogging on both sides, the police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the victims got stuck on the tracks when the Amrapali Express, coming from Barauni to Khagaria, and another train from Khagaria arrived at the same time,” SHO said. Locals rushed to the scene and promptly alerted the police.

Earlier on September 20, four members of a family died after being run over by the Vande Bharat Express near Pandarak railway station at Barh subdivision of Patna.

The victims, all residents of Tadapar village in Nalanda district, died on the spot after being hit while crossing the tracks.

On October 3, five young men lost their lives after a Vande Bharat Express train hit them near a level crossing in Kasba town of Purnea district. The accident occurred when the Patliputra-bound train from Jogbani was passing through the area. The victims were aged between 18 and 25 years.