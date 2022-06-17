Bihar: BJP leader from Munger dies by suicide after killing wife

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist allegedly shot dead his wife after a tiff and then died by suicide in Bihar’ Kotwali police station area of Munger district late on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Arun Yadav alias Bada Babu, Munger district vice president of the BJP OBC Morcha, and his wife Preeti Kumari. The police have sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination. The gunshots created panic in the Lal Darwaza locality following which the police were informed about the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of police, Munger Sadar along with Kotwali SHO reached the spot to supervise the probe. Police recovered two country-made pistols from the couple’s bedroom. Preeti was an aspirant of the mayor post in the upcoming municipal corporation election.

Police said the incident took place shortly after Arun Yadav returned from his farmland at around 7.45pm on Thursday. “There was an altercation between the couple. It is alleged that Arun took out his pistol and opened fire from the point-blank range at her head killing her on the spot. Later, he died by suicide,” said Munger superintendent of police (SP), Jagunath Jala Reddy, adding that police broke open the door and recovered their bodies. Preeti’s body was on the floor, Arun’s body on his bed.

“t is not clear why the man shot the woman and died by suicide... Neighbours said the couple used to fight frequently,” Reddy said.

Arun’s father Phuleshwar Yadav said that his son often pressurised his wife to campaign as the civic election were expected to be announced shortly but Preeti wanted to rest for some days. This led to a quarrel between them in the last three days, he added.

In another incident, a man shot dead his wife at Tirvirwan village of Gopalganj district and fled with his three children, police said. The accused was identified as Birendra Yadav while the deceased was identified as Sobha Devi. Police claimed Yadav was a drug addict and often quarrelled with his wife. Police said that the accused along with his friends reached house and and shot his wife. Yadav’s associates helped him take his children away. Sadar sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Sanjiv Kumar said a case has been registered against the accused and police are trying to track him down.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

