Bihar BJP to launch ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ on PM Modi’s birthday on Sep 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bihar unit will organise a social service programme, ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the party’s sate chief Sanjay Jaiswal said on Saturday.

“Each of the BJP workers will adopt five tuberculosis (TB) patients and ensure their timely intake of medicines and nutrition as part of the Centre’s TB elimination programme,” said Jaiswal, adding that blood donation camps, health camps and a lot of other activities will be carried out through the fortnight.

A five-member committee, led by BJP state vice-president Rajesh Kumar Verma and comprising MLAs, will coordinate the programmes. “All blood banks in the state will be full to their storage capacity with blood donations by the party workers,” Jaiswal added.

He said that the programme will end with a “silent dharna” in the state capital, Patna, on October 2 over the law and order situation in the state. “Lawlessness has increased to such levels that police officials, including those of the DSP ranks are being beaten by the people and the chief minister is keeping mum,” alleged Jaiswal.

