Bihar cabinet clears 1.62 lakh cr agri road map, 44 cyber police stations

PATNA The Bihar cabinet on Friday cleared the state’s fourth agricultural road map, which would cost about ₹1.62 lakh crore over the next five years, a senior official said.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Siddharth said approval of the agriculture road map was among the 18 proposals discussed and cleared in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“The agricultural road map has already come in force since April 1 this year, and will continue till 2028. It has components from other departments as well,” said Siddharth.

Recently, the state government had held a meeting of stakeholders on the agricultural road map, wherein farmers’ representatives had also shared their views, apart from experts.

With a view to toning up tap water supply schemes in rural areas under Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal mission, the cabinet has approved a proposal to hand over management of the water supply schemes across the state to the public health and engineering department (PHED). Currently, panchayati raj department has been looking after operation and maintenance of water supply schemes in 58,000 rural wards. PHED has been looking after the scheme in 54,000 rural wards. “Now, all schemes will be taken care of by the PHED,” Siddharth said.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the home department’s proposal to set up 44 cyber police stations across the state. There was no dedicated police station in the state to deal with cases relating to cyber fraud and cybercrime. Currently, economic offences unit of the state police has been dealing with such incidents.

Very soon, a Bihar Bhawan will come up in Mumbai. The state government has approved the proposal to take a plot of land in Mumbai on lease for a period of seven years on payment of ₹155 crore. The cabinet also gave its nod for the payment of the lease amount to Maharashtra government to get the possession of the land.

