Can’t rule out early LS polls: Nitish

Days ahead of the crucial meeting of big political figures due in Patna for June 23 aimed at forging a united front against the BJP, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed the possibility of early Lok Sabha elections, which are due in March-April next year.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

He was speaking at a function of the rural development department.

“I was told during the department’s review meeting that all projects would be completed by January 2024. I will request you all to complete all projects as soon as possible. Nobody knows when the Lok Sabha polls would be held. It is not a given that these would be held next year only. It is possible these may be held before time, this year itself,” Kumar said while addressing officials through video-conferencing.

The BJP, which is in opposition in Bihar, was quick to sense “uneasiness” in Kumar’s announcement. “He is dreaming to become PM and creating his own hypothesis,” said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

