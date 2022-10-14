Bihar: Deadline for Darbhanga super speciality hospital extended yet again

The expected date of completion (EDC) of Super Speciality Hospital (SSH), attached to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has been again extended to November 30 as per the revised time frame as posted on Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) dash board. Earlier, the EDC had been extended from September 30 to October 31.

The total outlay for the construction of SSB under Phase-III of PMSSY was ₹150 crore.

The project is being executed with funds allocated by both central and state governments, having respective share of ₹120 crore and ₹30 crore each.

The 210-bed specialised treatment facilities on DMCH campus started in December 2016 with an 18-month deadline for its completion.

“The construction hit too many roadblocks and works often being held up for some or the other reasons leading to the delay. As of now, we have reached the final stage of completion as far as civil work is concerned”, said Prabhash Vaish, chief project manager of HLL Infratech Services Ltd. engaged in construction work. The structural and finishing works have been done, he added.

Of the total budget, ₹100 crore was to be spent on construction of the building while ₹50 crore was earmarked for installation of equipments.

In all, the 210-bed SSB will include eight specialised departments such as; nephrology, cardiology, cardio thoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology and hepatology, neonatology, burn, plastic and reconstruction surgery with 20 beds each and 40 ICU besides 10 dialysis beds and 16 OTs. The Ground floor plus five story building will cover total floor area of over 34,000 sq m.

DMCH principal Dr K N Mishra candidly said he was still sceptical about completion of works within the set time frame. “I received an official input on Wednesday that so far only 86% of civil work has been completed”.

The scheme was sanctioned on December 1, 2016 with scheduled completion by May 31, 2020.

In the meantime, Darbhanga district magistrate (DM) Rajiv Raushan and executive director of AIIMS Darbhanga, Dr Madhabanand Kar jointly chaired a meeting of officials on Thursday. The DM expressed his displeasure over delay in dismantling of old buildings and incomplete earth work to level the ground on the site of proposed AIIMS site. He issued directives to Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) to finish these spade work by November 30. He also asked them to construct new hostels in order to hand over old hostel buildings for construction of AIIMS.