Bihar election officials bag big awards on Voters’ Day

On the occasion of National Voters’ Day 2026, the Election Commission of India accorded special recognition to Bihar for its exemplary achievements in election management, voter awareness, and innovative communication initiatives. Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit honouring officials during National Voters’ Day in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

During the national ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday, senior officers of the state, five districts, and the media team of the Chief Electoral Officer’s Office were honoured with awards in different categories for their outstanding contributions to the electoral process.

President Droupadi Murmu,Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were also present on the occasion.

Under the Special Award Category, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal (IAS), Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, was honoured for his visionary leadership and administrative excellence in ensuring the smooth, transparent, and inclusive conduct of elections across the state. Under his guidance, Bihar witnessed strengthened voter outreach, improved inter-departmental coordination, and the adoption of technology-driven reforms that enhanced efficiency and accessibility in the electoral process.

Along with him, Kundan Krishnan (IPS), Additional Director General of Police and State Police Nodal Officer, and Manavjit Dhillon (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Unit and Election Nodal Officer, were also recognised for their effective coordination, strong law-and-order management, and professional support in conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections.

At the district level, five districts — East Champaran, Purnea, Patna, Samastipur, and Madhubani — received the ‘Best Electoral District Award’ for excellence in election management, innovative practices, and sustained efforts to enhance voter participation. The respective District Election Officers were appreciated for the efficient and systematic execution of electoral activities.

District magistrate(DM), Patna Thiyagarajan S M , Anshul Kumar, DM , Purnea were among those who received the prestigious best district election Award for innovative voter awareness initiatives, election management and logistics from the President on National Voters’ Day, on Sunday.

In Patna, several top election officers were also awarded at a state level function organised to mark the national voters’ day at Adhiveshan Bhawan , which was inaugurated by chief secretary Prataya Amrit and attended by additional chief electoral officer Prashant Kumar , divisional commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar , deputy chief electoral officer Ashok Priyadarshi and others.

The chief secretary gave certificates and prize money to 132 officials for their excellent work during the Bihar polls and Special Intensive Revision in the state. Among the prominent awarded in different categories were DM, Bhagalpur, Supaul, Araria, Katohar,Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur Sitamarhi and Nalanda.

The chief secretary praised the works done by election officials during the SIR process and Bihar polls last year while also highlighting that the turnout percentage in Bihar during the assembly polls was highest since 1951 even as women voters’ turnout was also very high. Additional CEO, Bihar too highlighted the various initiatives taken during the Bihar polls like hundred percent webcasting at all polling stations, facility of keeping mobile phones and underlined how there was no re-polling conducted in any polling station during the polls.

Bihar also earned distinction in the field of digital communication. The CEO Office, Bihar, was conferred the ‘Best Social Media Team Award’. Kapil Sharma, who was Social Media Nodal Officer at CEO, office in Bihar duing the state polls, received the award on behalf of the team at the national voters day programme in New Delhi today.

The team played a crucial role in disseminating timely, accurate, and authentic information to voters and stakeholders during the Special Summary Revision campaign and the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025.