The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at four locations in Patna and two in Gopalganj related to Disproportionate Assets case against Development Officer of the Pataliputra Central Cooperative Bank, Bhavesh Kumar Singh. Bihar: EOU raids Development Officer’s locations, finds he owns petrol pump and rice mill

The EOU registered an FIR against Singh under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of possessing assets 60.68 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the searches at Gopalganj, the EOU found that the Singh owned a Bhawna Petrolium petrol pump in Gopalganj on the name of his daughter besides 41 decimal land worth crore of rupees in Gopalganj. In Patna, he has built a G+5 palatial house in Agamkuan. He owns the Jai Mata Di Rice Mill in Bihta (Patna) and a flat in Pushpak Residency Apartment at Danapur.

The EOU recovered eight passbooks in which deposit ₹15 lakh, two Creta car, Scorpio, luxury vehicles related paper, investment in LIC policies, ornaments and other business. The EOU also seized bank passbooks and cheques related to RM Enterprises which is run by his relative. The bank transaction revealed that around 12-15 crore rupees credit/debit in 2025.

According to ADG EOU Nayyar Khan, preliminary investigations confirmed a substantial mismatch between Singh’s declared income and the assets he acquired, prompting the extensive raids.