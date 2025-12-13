Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar: EOU raids Development Officer’s locations, finds he owns petrol pump and rice mill

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 03:16 am IST

The EOU registered an FIR against Bhavesh Kumar Singh under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of possessing assets 60.68 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at four locations in Patna and two in Gopalganj related to Disproportionate Assets case against Development Officer of the Pataliputra Central Cooperative Bank, Bhavesh Kumar Singh.

Bihar: EOU raids Development Officer’s locations, finds he owns petrol pump and rice mill
Bihar: EOU raids Development Officer’s locations, finds he owns petrol pump and rice mill

The EOU registered an FIR against Singh under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of possessing assets 60.68 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the searches at Gopalganj, the EOU found that the Singh owned a Bhawna Petrolium petrol pump in Gopalganj on the name of his daughter besides 41 decimal land worth crore of rupees in Gopalganj. In Patna, he has built a G+5 palatial house in Agamkuan. He owns the Jai Mata Di Rice Mill in Bihta (Patna) and a flat in Pushpak Residency Apartment at Danapur.

The EOU recovered eight passbooks in which deposit 15 lakh, two Creta car, Scorpio, luxury vehicles related paper, investment in LIC policies, ornaments and other business. The EOU also seized bank passbooks and cheques related to RM Enterprises which is run by his relative. The bank transaction revealed that around 12-15 crore rupees credit/debit in 2025.

According to ADG EOU Nayyar Khan, preliminary investigations confirmed a substantial mismatch between Singh’s declared income and the assets he acquired, prompting the extensive raids.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: EOU raids Development Officer’s locations, finds he owns petrol pump and rice mill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) conducted raids on six locations linked to Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a Development Officer at the Pataliputra Central Cooperative Bank, for allegedly possessing assets 60.68% greater than his known income. The EOU uncovered multiple properties and vehicles, indicating significant financial discrepancies, prompting an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.