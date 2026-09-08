The tourism department is set to roll out an extensive set of facilities for lakhs of pilgrims expected to converge on Gaya Ji for the Pitripaksh mela, one of Hinduism’s most significant occasions for ancestral rites. The fortnight-long congregation, scheduled from September 25, draws devotees from across India and abroad who perform ‘pind daan’ on the banks of the Falgu river to seek peace for their forefathers.

Bihar gears up for Pitripaksh mela with tent city, influencer contest

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Tourism secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh during a meeting on Tuesday directed officials to complete all arrangements on schedule. The Bihar state tourism development corporation (BSTDC) will erect a tent city with 2,500 beds, set up a temporary tourist information centre and launch a dedicated helpline so that pilgrims can access essential information easily. E-rickshaws will ply along the Falgu for needy devotees, trained guides will be deployed to assist visitors, and brochures detailing routes and rituals will be distributed at key points. Travel packages and an ‘e-pind daan’ option are also being prepared.

For the first time, the department is organising a social-media competition titled “Pitripaksh Mela: Through the eyes of an influencer” to amplify Gaya Ji’s spiritual and cultural profile and encourage content creators to showcase Bihar’s heritage.

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{{^usCountry}} Gaya Ji holds a unique place in Hindu tradition as a major centre for ‘shraddha’ rituals. The annual Pitripaksh gathering underscores both its religious importance and its role as a living repository of the state’s ancient civilisation and spiritual heritage. Officials said the large inflow of pilgrims each year reinforced Gaya’s global religious identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaya Ji holds a unique place in Hindu tradition as a major centre for ‘shraddha’ rituals. The annual Pitripaksh gathering underscores both its religious importance and its role as a living repository of the state’s ancient civilisation and spiritual heritage. Officials said the large inflow of pilgrims each year reinforced Gaya’s global religious identity. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond the immediate arrangements for the mela, the tourism department is accelerating longer-term infrastructure projects in the region. A proposal is under consideration for a world-class corridor around the Vishnupad Temple, modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, aimed at improving pilgrim movement, darshan facilities and overall aesthetics of the temple complex. Work is also progressing rapidly on a modern 1,000-bed Gaya Dharamshala, estimated to cost around ₹120 crore and being executed by BSTCD. The facility is expected to provide safe and comfortable accommodation for pilgrims during the mela and throughout the year.

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In addition, the CM’s homestay incentive scheme has been extended to key sites in the district, including the Vishnupad Temple, Mahabodhi Temple, Dungeshwari Temple and Gurpa Hill. Eligible beneficiaries can receive financial assistance of up to ₹11 lakh. The scheme seeks to involve local families in tourism, generate employment and self-employment opportunities, offer visitors an authentic experience of local culture and hospitality, and boost the regional economy by encouraging longer stays.

A ‘maha aarti’ will also be organised on the banks of Falgu during the mela, adding a ceremonial highlight to the fortnight of rituals. Officials said these combined measures—short-term facilities for the upcoming gathering and sustained infrastructure development—were intended to make religious tourism in Gaya Ji more convenient, organised and modern while preserving its deep spiritual character.