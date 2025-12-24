The Bihar government has decided to provide free bus services for devotees during the 359th birth anniversary (Prakash Utsav) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj from December 21 to December 28 on various routes in Patna. Bihar govt launches free bus service for Guru Gobind Singh Ji devotees

Takhat Patna Sahib committee president Jagjot Singh Sohi said the state government was extending full cooperation for the celebrations. “The Prakash Utsav is being observed with great devotion at Takhat Sahib from December 25 to 27, and free bus services are being provided for devotees from December 21 to December 28,” he said.

Sohi said that around 25 government buses have been deployed to ferry devotees between Gurdwara Kangan Ghat, Gurdwara Rajgir Sheetal Kund, Patna Sahib railway station, Patna airport and other key locations.

Committee general secretary Inderjeet Singh said initially 15 buses were allocated, but the number was increased to 25 due to rising demand from the Sangat. “The bus service will operate from 7 am till late evening,” he said, adding that the government has also approved the construction of a multilevel car parking facility, which is expected to begin shortly.

Earlier in the day, BJP national acting president Nitin Nabin, state president Sanjay Sarawagi, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Patna Sahib MP Ravishankar Prasad, Patna Sahib MLA Ratnesh Kushwaha, among others, visited Takhat Sahib and paid obeisance.