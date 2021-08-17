Bihar govt to work on action plan to deal with climate crisis

The Bihar government is gearing up to prepare a comprehensive action plan to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis on different sectors.

Bihar’s environment, forest and climate change department has decided to prepare a new action plan to deal with the climate crisis after its previous plan, prepared in 2014, was rejected by the Central government, citing the absence of a strategy to curb carbon emissions.

According to environment experts, floods are the major manifestation of climate change in Bihar, making it suffer an annual loss of hundreds of crores of rupees. Bihar incurred a loss of nearly ₹500 crore, besides heavy casualties, due to floods in 2019. The Central government has already identified as many as 14 districts vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

Chief conservator of forests (CCF) and nodal officer of climate change AK Dwivedi said that the department would start drafting a comprehensive action plan to fight the climate crisis once the United National Environment Programme (UNEP), a voluntary organisation, submitted an action plan to reduce carbon emissions by 2040. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) signed an agreement with UNEP to frame a strategy to develop a low carbon emission pathway in February this year.

Dwivedi said that the UNEP is supposed to study the impact of the climate crisis on sectors such as education, floods, health, ground water, etc. “Besides, the department will also survey various sectors on its own so that a comprehensive action plan can be prepared this time,” he added.

The water resources department (WRD), which is currently grappling with minimising the devastation due to floods, is also working on plans to interlink rivers so that excessive water from swollen rivers can be diverted to less flooded rivers. Around 20 districts out of 38 are facing floods right now. The department has already undertaken an intensive plantation drive and revival of water bodies so that the groundwater depletion can be checked effectively.

Officials of the environment and climate change department said that the state will receive monetary help from the Central government to work on mitigation strategies if its action plan is approved.