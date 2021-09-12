Bihar launches pilot project to digitise health records, issue health card

Bihar has taken the first step to digitise health records of its people and issue them health card. It has roped in a Pune-based firm for a pilot project to provide preventive health check-up to the residents of Kalyanbigha in Nalanda, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district, and to create their electronic medical record, said health officials.

The initiative, as part of the national digital health mission, aims to enable people to access digitally their medical records, synced to their health card, after the system has been put in place.

The pilot project of eHealthSystems Technologies LLP, initiated on September 1, will provide a set of essential diagnostic services free of cost to all the residents, using the mobile laboratory units and fully automatic laboratory units, said Dr Ambarish Darak, director of eHealthSystems.

“We will conduct investigations on 76 parameters, including blood serum, urine and ECG tests, and talk to people to know about their medical case history. The digital health records will be stored on a cloud server system and can be accessed on eHealthSystem mobile application for the mobile users, on a personal health card to non-mobile users and through wrist-band for children,” he added.

Subsequently, it can also be integrated with the hospital management information system to access data stored on the central server.

The pilot project proposes to offer a central dashboard for the district and health authorities to facilitate better healthcare outcome, said Dr Darak.

Besides benefiting patients, who will not be required to carry their previous test reports, doctors’ summary or narrate their medical case history in case of emergency, it will help the government in early tracking and treatment of disease. At the same time, it will help create a database, which the government can use for analytics, identifying disease prevalence, tracking chronic diseases, etc., Dr Darak added.

Additionally, in case of emergency, the resident can click the ‘help’ button and immediately send GPS location to five pre-added emergency contacts in the mobile app. They can alternatively, call the local police or ambulance during an emergency. Women can use emergency ‘help’ button in case of any attack or emergency.

The mobile app for the eHealthSystem products can be downloaded from Google Play store.

“We have already got the permission to execute the project in all 30 districts of Odisha. We hope to complete our pilot project at Kalyanbigha this month itself and showcase our work to the health department so that we can replicate it in all 38 districts of Bihar,” said Dr Darak.

Nalanda civil surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar said, “We have completed taking samples and digitising records of 1,000 out of the target group population of 10,000. We target those coming to our district hospital, sub-divisional hospital, referral hospitals and selected primary health centres. Patients are given unique identification number and their health status with medical records will be uploaded on a server for easy accessibility.”