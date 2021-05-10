Bihar launches virtual learning for classes 9 to 12 on Doordarshan from May 10

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) is starting virtual learning for students in classes 9 to 12 through Doordarshan (DD) from Monday to make up for the disruption in studies, caused by the closure of educational institutes in the state amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic. The programme is getting technical support from UNICEF, Bihar.

Officials of BEPC said that they will re-telecast ‘Mera Doordarshan-Mera Vidyalaya’ programme to engage students in academic activities through fun learning.

“Headmasters, teachers and guardians are requested to ensure the students of concerned classes watch the programme and avail the benefit,” Sanjay Singh, director of BEPC appealed.

Virtual classes for students of class 9 and 10 will be telecast from 10 am to 11 am while students of class 11 and 12 will be taught between 11 am to 12 pm on a daily basis. As per the council, around 40 lakh students are enrolled in classes 9 to 12 across the state.

Another BEPC official said the objective was to cover the syllabus of April and May. “Subject wise and chapter wise video classes have been prepared. We are looking forward to expanding the time slot and including virtual programmes for junior classes as well in the coming days,” the official said.

Nipurnh Gupta, communication officer of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Bihar, said they had extended technical support in converting study materials of different classes in digital format. “Analyzing the target audience, television is a better medium for digital learning than mobile in the state,” he said.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, the nodal university for conducting BEd CET 2021, has extended the last date for filling admission form till May 25. As per the fresh schedule, entrance test will be conducted on June 15.