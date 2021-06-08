Bihar lifts lockdown after 35 days, night curfew to continue

Bihar lifted the state-wide lockdown on Tuesday, 35 days after it was first imposed on May 5 to control the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic but allowed the night curfew to continue. Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision soon after the crisis management group's meeting, which he himself chaired.

Under the new post-lockdown arrangement, there will be greater relaxation, with both government and private offices allowed to function with 50% attendance till 4 pm, and all shops allowed to remain open till 5 pm. Use of private vehicles will also be allowed.

All education institutions, religious places, parks, malls, gyms and cinema halls will remain closed till further order. The government will again review the situation next week before it takes any decision on opening educational institutions, till then, it has advised for the continuation of online classes.

The night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm to 5 am. “There is still a requirement to avoid crowding,” Kumar said. Visitors will not be allowed in government and private offices while shops will open on alternate days, as per the direction given by district collectors.

The lockdown, which started on May 5, was extended four times, the last being on June 2.

Bihar’s continuously improving Covid situation, with the positivity rate dropping to less than 1% and the recovery rate touching close to 98%, made the government decide in favour of lifting the lockdown.

On June 6, Bihar’s health bulletin put the Covid-19 tally at 713,117 including the 920 fresh cases reported on the day. The Sunday figures marked the lowest single-day spike in over two months. However, the day also witnessed 41 fresh fatalities, increasing the coronavirus death toll to 5,381.

The state now has 8,707 active cases while 699,028 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to 98.02 %. A total of 1.11 crore people have been vaccinated, of whom, nearly 20 lakh are in the 18-44 years age group.