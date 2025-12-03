Bihar: Liquor smugglers arrested after encounter with Saran police

The Saran police arrested notorious liquor mafia Ajay Rai after a brief encounter in the Manjhi police station area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The operation was specifically aimed at cracking down on illegal liquor networks and hardened criminals in Bihar. Representational image.

According to Saran SP Kumar Ashish, Rai sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at Siwan Sadar hospital. The incident took place around 1am at Durga Ghat when a police team tried to intercept him following a tip-off.

When asked to surrender, the accused opened fire at the police. “Ajay Rai was shot in the leg during police retaliation, while another smuggler, Sukesh Kumar, surrendered on the spot. Both smugglers had reached the Manjhi area with a large consignment of illicit liquor transported by boat. The Manjhi police had cordoned off the area. As soon as the boat reached the ghat, the smugglers saw a police team approaching them. They opened fire on the police team. In response, the police opened fire, injuring Rai. Despite attempting to escape, he was chased and arrested,” said the Saran SP.

The police also recovered two countrymade pistols, four live cartridges and two spent bullets from the spot.

With liquor smuggling cases on the rise in the area that is close to the Uttar Pradesh border, and nearby regions, the police have been conducting continuous and aggressive operations. Officers are now investigating the broader network of the arrested smugglers, suspecting links with liquor syndicates operating in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and probing the origin and intended destination of the consignment.

Earlier, on December 1, the Saran police arrested criminal Nandkishore Rai alias Shikari Rai after an encounter; he faces seven registered cases of murder, loot and dacoity.