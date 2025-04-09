Bihar: Maoist area commander carrying 1 lakh bounty killed in Banka encounter

The Special Task Force of Bihar late on Tuesday gunned down a Maoist area commander, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, in Banka district during a combing operation in the forest areas near the Jharkhand border. There were no reports of any casualty or injury for the STF personnel. Representational image.

The exchange of fire took place when a team of the STF and Banka police was out on an anti-Maoists operation. The body of a Maoist in ‘uniform’ and a carbine were recovered from the spot, around 250 km southeast of Patna.

The Maoist, identified as Ramesh Tuddu alias Tetua (45), was hiding in the forest area with his close associate, the forces said.

As soon as a team of STF and Banka police personnel entered the forest area, the Maoists opened fire, following which the jawans retaliated. The rebels soon escaped into the dense forest as the exchange of fire lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

“We had information about a Maoist gathering hence a team was sent for operation. The encounter started when the STF team reached the jungles. After the firing stopped, police recovered an injured person, who had received bullet injuries in the cross firing. He was immediately rushed to Katoria referral hospital where doctor declared him brought dead,” Bhagalpur range IG Vivek Kumar confirming the incident said.

The IG further said that the slain was area commander of CPI (Maoist) in the Jamui region. “After continuous operation against Maoists, many have been killed, arrested and surrendered in Jamui, Ramesh is the person who organised the members for criminal activities and was involved in extortion from brick kiln owners, hotel owners and other business communities. He was also involved in the murder of gangster Vivek Yadav,” the IG said.

Banka SP Upendra Verma, who also reached the hospital, said Ramesh was a native of Budhi Ghat locality under Katoria police station and faced over 11 criminal cases registered in Jamui and Deoghar districts.