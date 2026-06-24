Bihar: Minister inspects air-conditioned lounges for gig workers

The minister for urban development and housing department Nitish Mishra on Tuesday inspected the air-conditioned lounges set up for gig workers.

Bihar Urban Development & Housing Minister Nitish Mishra delivers lecture during the two-day workshop on Bihar Urban Transformation programme at Adhiveshan Bhawan in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

After Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Bihar has become the third state to provide such dedicated resting facilities for gig workers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The minister stated that the facility is being operated by Patna Smart City Limited, a public undertaking under the department. “Both shelters (lounges) were constructed at a cost of ₹16 lakh each. They were inaugurated by the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on June 19. The lounges are equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, seating, 24-hour security guards, cleaning staff, CCTV surveillance, and other facilities. A nominal fee of ₹2 per gig worker for a 30-minute slot has been fixed to prevent overcrowding. These facilities are now open for use by both the general public and gig workers. If the public response is positive, similar lounges will be established at other key locations,” said Mishra.

Mishra interacted with gig workers and listened to their suggestions. The workers expressed satisfaction with the initiative and thanked the state government for creating a dedicated resting space for them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The two AC restrooms are located at Income Tax Golambar and Gandhi Maidan Gate No. 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two AC restrooms are located at Income Tax Golambar and Gandhi Maidan Gate No. 4. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Replying to questions from media persons, Mishra said maintaining the facilities would be a major responsibility. “To give an asset is easy compared to maintaining it. We look forward to keeping these AC lounges in good condition. If we continue receiving good feedback in the future, we will install such lounges not only at different places in Patna but also in different cities across Bihar,” he said.

He added that the government had noted the demands raised by workers and would work on them. “The gig workers have requested a washroom and a first aid box, which we will try to provide as soon as possible. We have taken their suggestions and we will work upon them,” Mishra said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The AC restrooms have been designed around the theme of “Rest, Recharge, Refresh, and Respect”. The facilities include a sitting area, charging slots, cool drinking water, security guards and CCTV camera coverage. Only registered gig workers are allowed inside the lounges. Each restroom can accommodate around 15 workers at a time.