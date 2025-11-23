Bihar ministers assume charge, Jaiswal says roadmap for industrialisation soon

Employment generation and checking migration, two inter-linked issues that dominated two consecutive Bihar assembly elections, will be a major challenge for the new state government as it seeks to fulfil its commitments and meet people’s expectations over the next five years. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with newly sworn-in cabinet ministers in Patna. (PTI)

Even as ministers continue to take charge of their departments, water resources department (WRD) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary assumed office on Sunday, while rural development minister Shrawan Kumar is scheduled to do so on Monday. Home minister Samrat Choudhary and industry minister Dilip Jaiswal visited Tarapur and Kishanganj soon after taking charge, with Samrat also holding a roadshow in an open jeep in his constituency.

Jaiswal, who also serves as the state BJP president, said that industries would now be established in all districts, with a detailed roadmap to be finalised within a month. “Our government has two main priorities — the rule of law and generation of employment opportunities, and both the responsibilities have come to the BJP,” he said.

He added that the message on enforcing rule of law had already been sent “loud and clear”, while industrialisation and job creation for youth would be pursued in “mission mode”, with the department preparing a comprehensive plan within a month in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bihar’.

“As providing government jobs to all is not possible, the industry department has to work on industrialisation. The Centre has also come up with big labour reforms to facilitate a hassle-free work environment and we will also like big industries to come here and join Bihar’s development story,” he said.

Jaiswal added that various avenues would be explored to attract diverse industries to Bihar to expand employment opportunities. “There will be rapid industrialisation in the state to give employment to youth. We will also invite big industries and explore avenues for emerging semiconductor industry through favourable policy,” he said.

WRD minister Vijay Choudhary, who also holds the building construction portfolio, held a review meeting with officials on Sunday. The WRD was with him earlier as well. He stressed the need to involve more young engineers in scheme implementation to build a new work culture infused with youthful energy. “The effort is to consolidate and strengthen the existing system and ensure timely and effective implementation of schemes for realising optimal potentials,” he said.

With the Rabi season approaching, he directed officials to maximise irrigation potential to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the tail end of canals. He said flood-protection work should begin early and embankment areas should be expanded. “The main identity of WRD is with a strong irrigation network and effective flood protection and constant monitoring,” he said.