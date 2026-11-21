Elaborate preparations for the wedding of expelled JD (U) Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter have drawn intense political scrutiny over the source of the expenditure.

MLA from Mokama constituency Anant Singh during an interaction with the media at his residence in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo) more less

The wedding, to be held on November 25 at Nadawan village in Barh, will feature a Taj Mahal-replica tent, horse races and an expected guest list of 400,000.

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RJD MP raises question over funding

RJD MP Misa Bharti said: “When the daughter of the RJD chief got married, all agencies served notices to our family. Why aren’t the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department now questioning Singh about the source of his money for such extravagant wedding preparations?”

Singh dismissed suggestions that huge sums were being spent on the wedding.

“No big money is being spent. Whatever is being spent on arrangements is being borne by my friends, who have contributed by either getting the tents installed or by other arrangements,” he told the media.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh, who has been directed by the Supreme Court to surrender by December 1 in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav last October, said, “Once my daughter gets married, I will surrender and go to jail. I have no regrets and all criminal cases against me are framed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh, who has been directed by the Supreme Court to surrender by December 1 in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav last October, said, “Once my daughter gets married, I will surrender and go to jail. I have no regrets and all criminal cases against me are framed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this month, Singh had received a notice from the state assembly after a recommendation from the JD (U) for termination of his membership over alleged anti-party activities during the recent biennial polls in October and a tiff with JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar.