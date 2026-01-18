The excise and registration department has issued directives to all officials in the districts to dispose of applications for online registry of weddings on a priority basis, making online registration of marriages simpler. Bihar moves to make e-registration of marriage simpler

The simplification of the e-registration of marriage would enable couples to just submit their applications without taking the trouble of visiting the registry offices regularly and submitting hard copies of their documents. The e-registration of marriage is done under the provisions of Special Marriage Act, 1954 which allows registration of marriage of couples from any religion, including interfaith.

Secretary, prohibition, excise and registration department, Ajay Yadav said that the applications for e-registration of marriage would be processed in a time-bound manner with the provision of submitting physical documents having been discontinued. “The online applications would be processed on a daily basis and if there are any discrepancies, it would be reverted back to the applicants. They can re-submit the applications after giving necessary information,” said the secretary.

More importantly, applicants for e-registration of marriages would not have to submit any declaration forms and also can choose their day of appointment for completing the formalities of registration at the nearest sub-registry offices in their districts.

The applicants would only be required to take three witnesses from both the parties (bride and groom) on the day of appointment for registry of the marriage and their photographs would be taken there, officials said. The documents to be furnished, said the officials, include identity cards, residential proof, proof of age and photograph of the bride and groom.

The certificate would be issued on the same day.

“The status of the applications would be sent to applicants through SMS and there is also a facility to check the status of applications online,” said another officer.

As per data, 18,465 marriages were registered under the Special Marriage Act in Bihar in 2023 and 2024. A total of 5,693 marriages were solemnised and registered at various sub-registry offices in this period. The applicants for e- registration would have to make an online payment of ₹100 initially and later ₹350 for getting the marriage certificate, officials said.