Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Result: Counting continues amid tight security

Counting of votes for the 10th phase of the panchayat elections in Bihar started on Friday amid tight security arrangements made by the state election commission (SEC).

On Wednesday, the tenth round recorded a poll percentage of 63.90% at 11,398 polling stations spread across 53 blocks in 34 districts for a total of 24,816 posts. The SEC said 86 people were arrested for flouting election rules and six vehicles were seized on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The panchayat election will conclude on December 12 with the final round of 11 phase polls, which began on September 24.

Here are the latest updates:

> Kamlesh Patel has been elected as the head of the Batardeh panchayat of Barauli in Gopalganj, according to a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan on Friday.

> From Salempur West, Santosh Singh has been declared the winner.

> From Rajpur Parsanpah, Muneshwari Devi emerged as the winner with 1,522 votes while Laxmi Devi is the runner up with 807 votes.

> In the Bishanpur panchayat under the Kochadhaman block of Kishanganj, Congress party's district president Pintu Chaudhary has been elected as the head.

> Results of the panchayat elections have not yet been declared in Bhabua even after three hours of counting, the Live Hindustan report on Friday also said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Ranidevi has won the Keshopur Panchayat with 2,216 votes while Shivanand Yadav got placed as the runner-up with 1,189 votes.

> From area number 24 of Jokihat block, newcomer Pervez Musharraf has won the election. Umesh Paswan won from the Kesarra panchayat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON