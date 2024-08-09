Bihar: Raj Bhavan issues show cause notice to Patliputra University vice chancellor

The Bihar Raj Bhavan served a show-cause notice to Patliputra University vice chancellor RK Singh for alleged lapses in appointing principals in colleges and restrained him from taking any policy decision. The entrance of the Patliputra University. (Sourced photo)

The show cause notice was served after alleged irregularities, of giving charge to junior teachers, were brought to the fore through a starred question in the Bihar assembly by BJP MLA Arun Kumar Sinha during the monsoon session. The MLA also sought action against the erring officials if the allegations were found to be true.

“In violation of the statutes and order of the Patna high court, junior teachers have been given charge of principals by the VC in SDM College (Punpun), Ramkrishna Dwarka College and BD College (both Patna) despite availability of senior teachers,” the legislator said, questioning how four teachers of BD College (Patna) were availing city allowances despite being posted as principal in rural areas.

As the matter is related to the university, the education department referred it to the Chancellor’s secretariat. The show cause notice was served after due consideration by the Governor, who is the Chancellor of universities.

“You are directed to reply to the show-cause within 15 days and till the Raj Bhavan takes a decision after the receipt of your clarification, you are restrained from taking any policy decision,” said the letter from Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor.

It may be noted that the term of a VC in the state universities of Bihar is three years, and the term of Singh ends on January 16, 2025. The powers of outgoing VCs to take policy decisions are seized three months before their tenure ends, which means his powers would have been curtailed by mid-October even under normal circumstances.

The VC, however, said that he would give a detailed reply to the Raj Bhavan.

“Till I send the reply, it will not be appropriate for me to speak on such matters. There are wide powers to the VCs, and I have done whatever was required to take the university forward from a precarious situation within the provisions laid down in the Acts and statutes,” he added.

In March, former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Tarkeshwar Prasad Singh had written to the education department alleging corruption in the university and accused the VC, the then registrar and two principals of conniving with a security agency to put pressure on colleges to keep guards from the same agency.