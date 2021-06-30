Bihar receives heavy rain, red alert for north districts till July 2

Southwest monsoon remained active over north Bihar, which triggered very heavy rain at a few places while light to moderate rain occurred at remaining parts of the state in the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

Meteorologists said northern districts of the state, especially those situated in the Himalayan foothills, are likely to witness enhanced rain activities owing to conducive weather mechanisms.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Gaunaha received 210 mm rain, Triveniganj and Valmikinagar 150 mm each, Dhenhbrigade 120mm and Ramnagar 90mm in the past 24 hours.

Aarti Gupta, a junior scientist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said that the state received 111% surplus rain in June.

“Bihar received 354 mm rain in June against the monthly rain of 167.7 mm, leading to an excess of 111% rain. Last year, the state recorded 82% surplus rain in June,” she shared.

The MeT centre also claimed that Patna recorded 349.4 mm rain in June, which stood 151% above the normal rain and “the highest rain recorded in June in past 20 years.”

Patna Meteorological Centre issued a special bulletin predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm activities at isolated places of north Bihar till July 2.

Deliberating meteorological mechanism, Gupta said, “As per the current numerical model, cloud cover is marked over the north-east region of the state. A monsoon trough is running from east Uttar Pradesh to northeast Assam via Bihar and sub–Himalayan West Bengal. Besides, moist easterly winds are likely to pick up strength within 24 hours. Under the influence, northern districts situated in the foothills of Himalaya are likely to receive heavy or extremely heavy rain accompanied with intense lightning and thunderstorm activities for the next two days.”

As per the five-day forecast, fairly widespread to widespread rain is likely across the state till July 4. The MeT centre has also sounded a red-colour warning for north districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Araria and Kishanganj while an orange-colour warning has been issued for 22 districts till July 2.