Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar records 4,786 new Covid-19 cases, 21 new deaths
patna news

Bihar records 4,786 new Covid-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Covid-19 in Bihar: Altogether 1,189 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 2,69,795. The recovery rate is 91.40%.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:17 AM IST
A rush of people waiting to give swab samples for Covid-19 testing at Gardiner hospital in Patna, Bihar, India on Wednesday April 14, 2021. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

Bihar's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.

Altogether 1,189 patients also recovered during the period, taking the total number of cured people to 2,69,795. The recovery rate is 91.40%.

The number of active patients in Bihar currently is 23,724, the department said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four each were reported from Bhagalpur and Patna districts while the remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Bihar has tested 1,00,134 samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,48,43,640 till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid-19 pandemic covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP