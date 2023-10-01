Bihar reports 6,146 dengue cases in September, highest in last five years

Bihar is witnessing an alarming rise in dengue cases, with 6,146 cases reported in September, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to the health department's data.

As many as 416 cases were reported in Bihar on Friday. (Shutterstock Photo/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year.

As many as 416 cases were reported in the state on Friday, with Patna recording the most at 177, followed by Munger at 33, Saran (28), Bhagalpur (27) and Begusarai (17).

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control of the Union Health Ministry, seven dengue deaths have been reported in Bihar till September 17 this year.

As per the health department's data, a total of 13,972 cases were reported last year.

As many as 295 people were undergoing treatment at 12 government hospitals till September 30, including 127 at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, 39 at VIMS in Pawapuri and 28 at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Manoj Kumar, a renowned medical practitioner in the state, told PTI, "There is no need to panic as dengue cases always increase during this season. Keeping homes and surroundings dry and clean and body-covered helps curb the spread of the disease. Mosquito repellants and nets must be used and all possible breeding sites should be detected and eliminated."

Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh said the administration is keeping a close watch on a daily basis and spraying and fogging are being conducted, while awareness camps on vector-borne diseases are also being organised.

Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar said the civic body has launched an extensive drive to check the increasing number of dengue cases in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Chemical fogging is being carried out with the help of 140 vehicles and hand-held devices. We have constituted 375 teams for fogging operations. Residential premises that have reported dengue cases recently are regularly sanitised," he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON