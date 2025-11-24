Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Bihar: RPF rescues 33 peacocks, other rare birds; smuggler held from Netaji Express

ByPrasun K Mishra
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 02:26 pm IST

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers late on Sunday rescued 33 peacocks and other rare birds from Kolkata-bound Netaji Express at Dehri-on-Sone station in Bihar. Acting on a tip-off, a special RPF team led by inspector Ram Vilas Ram raided the train’s S-7 coach at 10:30 pm, where they found Vikram Mukherjee, 22, of Gopalpur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, in possession of three plastic bags containing 33 live peacocks, five partridges, and two yellow-footed green pigeons.

Peacock is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972, granting it the highest level of legal protection. (Gurminder Singh/ HT File)
Mukherjee was unable to produce legal documents or give a reason for transporting the birds, leading to his arrest. He and the seized birds were handed over to the forest department for further action, railway SP (Patna) Amritendu Shekhar Thakur said.

“Peacock is our National Bird and listed in Schedule I, granting it the highest level of legal protection. Its catching, killing or smuggling is a serious offence under the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972, that invites punishment up to seven years imprisonment and 25,000 fine,” Rohtas divisional forest officer (DFO) Stalin Fidal Kumar K said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act has been registered against Mukherjee, who will be sent to jail. The rescued birds will be released into their safe habitats in Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary, the DFO confirmed.

AI Summary AI Summary

RPF officers rescued 33 peacocks and other rare birds from the Netaji Express in Bihar, arresting 22-year-old Vikram Mukherjee for illegal possession. He failed to provide legal documents for the birds, leading to a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The peacocks, India’s national bird, will be released into Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary.