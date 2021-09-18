Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar schools reopen after Covid disruption, but wait for books continues mid-session
patna news

Bihar schools reopen after Covid disruption, but wait for books continues mid-session

After the Bihar government failed to ensure timely availability of books to students studying in thousands of government schools year after year, it sought approval from the Centre in 2017 for giving commensurate amount to students through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the bank accounts of parents of wards below 10 years of age for purchase of books from the open market. After initially refusing permission, the centre later agreed.
By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Students attend classes at a school in Bihar’s capital city Patna. (HT File)

In Bihar, availability of books is never ensured for students in schools at the start of the academic session in April and often stretches beyond mid-session.

This year, it’s is no different despite the Patna high court’s directive a few years ago to the government to ensure their timely availability.

After the Bihar government failed to ensure timely availability of books to students studying in thousands of government schools year after year, it sought approval from the Centre in 2017 for giving commensurate amount to students through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the bank accounts of parents of wards below 10 years of age for purchase of books from the open market. After initially refusing permission, the centre later agreed.

However, that has not been able to solve the problem. Even in September this year, as the schools reopened after a long gap due to Covid-19 pandemic, lakhs of students continue to wait for the money to purchase books from the open market, if available. Strangely, Bihar still has a big set-up of the Bihar State Textbook Publishing Corporation, which earlier supplied books to students.

RELATED STORIES

In many cases, money has been deposited, but books still not purchased for varying reasons ranging from non-availability to reluctance.

A school headmaster said that providing books timely to the students would have been the best option, as the small amount provided with delay in the name of books is invariably misused or is of no use, as aware parents of students don’t wait for it and manage it on their own. “The schools remained closed for over a year and reopening without books does not serve the purpose. We are also managing it for students. The preparations should have been made beforehand,” he said.

After September, there will be long holidays for Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath and before winter vacation, it will be time to fill up forms for exams. In between, there is panchayat poll, training for it and other non-academic engagements for teachers. That will leave the students, already affected due to almost missing education in the schools during the Covid period, as reflected through different surveys, with very little time even to flip through the books whenever made available.

Managing Director of the Bihar State Text Book Publishing Corporation, Manoj Kumar, said the process had been initiated to transfer amount in the bank accounts of students. “We have sought information from the district level officials. We have got 402 crore for disbursal of amount for this year and the process has begun. The printers have said the books are available with the retailers and the students can get it. The money will also reach them,” he said.

The MD said that camps would also be organised at the local level later this month to make books available. “We held a meeting with the printers also. The district officials have been asked to monitor that all students purchase books,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary (education), had on September 1 issued guidelines to all district-level officials regarding purchase of books by students with the money transferred in bank accounts of students. He expressed displeasure on September 9 over reports that books were not being purchased. “Availability of prescribed books is of paramount importance for quality education and this must be ensured through inspection. The report regarding availability of books should also reach the department in the prescribed format every Monday,” he wrote to all the district education officers and district programme officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar tops with over 33 lakh vaccine doses administered in a day on PM Modi’s birthday

Chirag writes to CM Nitish to recommend Ram Vilas Paswan for Bharat Ratna

Bihar schools reopen after Covid disruption, wait for books continues midsession

17 injured in Barauni refinery blast
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP