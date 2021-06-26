Bihar: Hundreds of village flooded in four districts, 8500 evacuated

Heavy rains have inundated hundreds of villages in 19 blocks of four districts in north Bihar, where disaster management personnel have mounted operations to rescue marooned residents.

According to a press release by the disaster management department (DMD), personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have rescued more than 8,500 from the flooded areas of East and West Champaran, Gopalganj and Saran in the past couple of days.

The release stated that low-lying areas in five blocks each of West Champaran and East Champaran, six of Gopalganj and three of Saran are reeling under the flood-like situation as rising waters from Gandak and Burhi Gandak have inundated vast areas over the past one week.

Though the discharge in Gandak from Nepal, gauged at Valmikinagar barrage, maintained a receding trend on Saturday, it continued to flow 50 cm above the danger levels (DL) at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj and maintained the rising trend there. Similarly, Burhi Gandak, which flooded Champaran districts, has jumped the DL at Rosera in Samastipur by nearly 30 cm.

“We have heightened surveillance on the embankments on all rivers originating from Nepal, as they are maintaining a rising trend and exerting pressure on a certain stretch of the bund. All embankments are safe,” said an executive engineer of the water resources department.

Villagers residing near the embankments on Kosi near Baltara in Khagaria and Basua in Supaul districts have been asked to relocate to safer places as the river was almost touching the DL on those spots. Ghaghara was flowing at 60.29 metres against the DL of 60.82 metres at Darauli in Siwan, while Kamla was around 60 cm below the DL at Jainagar in Madhubani.

The overnight rains in many areas in Goplaganj already flooded by river water have compounded the woes of residents who have settled in makeshift huts along with essential commodities for survival. “There is no assistance from the government. We are struggling for potable water and fodder for cattle as the entire area has been flooded,” said Manohar Rai, a native of Belthari village of Kochaikot in Goplaganj who has taken a shelter on NH 27 along with other villagers.