Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihari student killed in China cremated
patna news

Bihari student killed in China cremated

The body of a 20-year-old Gaya student was cremated on Saturday, 21 days after he was allegedly killed at a university in China
By HT Correspondent, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Aman Nagsen was allegedly murdered at a university in China. (Representative image)

The body of a 20-year-old Gaya student was cremated on Saturday, 21 days after he was allegedly killed at a university in China.

Aman Nagsen’s body was brought to Kasathua village for the funeral procession, where hundreds of students, including members of Nagsen’s family, participated. People were demanding strict punishment to the killers of the boy.

Aman was a student at the University of Technology in China, where he was murdered on July 23, police said. Aman’s body was brought to Gaya on Friday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP