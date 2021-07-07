Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Woman, daughter killed in road mishap
patna news

Bihar: Woman, daughter killed in road mishap

A pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed while her husband received grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle near pillar number 43 on Mahatma Gandhi Setu under Alamganj police station on Wednesday noon
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:07 PM IST
DSP Mohammad Ali Ansari said that the bodies were sent to the NMCH for autopsy. “The police seized the truck and arrested the driver and cleaner from the spot. The injured man has been admitted to Sadar hospital Hajipur for treatment,” he said.

There was a heavy traffic jam on Setu after the incident. The traffic policemen and other officials cleared the jam after an hour.

