Bihar: Woman, daughter killed in road mishap

A pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed while her husband received grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle near pillar number 43 on Mahatma Gandhi Setu under Alamganj police station on Wednesday noon.

DSP Mohammad Ali Ansari said that the bodies were sent to the NMCH for autopsy. “The police seized the truck and arrested the driver and cleaner from the spot. The injured man has been admitted to Sadar hospital Hajipur for treatment,” he said.

There was a heavy traffic jam on Setu after the incident. The traffic policemen and other officials cleared the jam after an hour.

