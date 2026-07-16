BJP inducts three more leaders from rival parties in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday inducted three more leaders, including former assembly candidate Chetna Jhamb, into its fold ahead of the July 30 Bankipur assembly bypoll.

BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi is felicitated with a garland along with former leaders of Jan Suraaj, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and an independent leader after they latter joined the BJP during a press conference in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)

Among those who joined the BJP were young entrepreneur Chetna Jhamb, a former assembly candidate who contested the 2025 Bihar assembly election from the Samastipur constituency as an Independent candidate after parting ways with Jan Suraaj Party before the election, finishing third in the contest; Shruti Shri, block pramukh of Fatuha in Patna district, and Anand Madhukar Yadav, who served as the national vice-president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani. They were accompanied by hundreds of supporters who also enrolled as BJP members at the party’s state headquarters in Patna, said a press release issued by the BJP.

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Speaking at the induction function, Yadav said if India had to become number one, there was no better party than the BJP. He said the party valued even a common party worker, whom it could elevate to unimaginable heights.

Jham said BJP was not just a party but an ideology. She said it was a very old and large party and that she would get to learn much from it. Crediting the BJP as the best political party, she pledged to work sincerely and tirelessly for the betterment of Bihar and towards making India number one.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, who gave the party’s joining slip, welcomed the new entrants and said their induction would further strengthen the party’s organisational network in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Saraogi said the BJP continued to attract leaders and workers from across the political spectrum because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Centre’s development agenda and the party’s governance record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Saraogi said the BJP continued to attract leaders and workers from across the political spectrum because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Centre’s development agenda and the party’s governance record. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the BJP had emerged as the world’s largest political party and that the growing number of people joining its ranks reflected increasing public confidence in its policies and ideology.

Welcoming the new members, Saraogi expressed confidence that their experience and grassroots connection would inject fresh energy into the organisation and help strengthen the party ahead of future political contests. He said they would play an important role in advancing the development agenda under Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and the NDA government led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary in Bihar.

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Describing the BJP as more than just a political party, Saraogi said it was a movement committed to nation-building, adding that a larger organisational base would further strengthen that mission.

On Wednesday, renowned mathematician and former vice-chancellor of the Nalanda Open University Prof KC Sinha, a former Jan Suraaj candidate from Patna’s Kumhrar constituency; Ritesh Ranjan Singh alias Bittu Singh, former candidate from Patna’s Digha constituency; and Sandeep Kumar Singh alias Gopal Singh, former candidate from Maner had joined the BJP.