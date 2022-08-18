BPSC announces fresh dates for prelims, introduces smart lock to curb paper leak

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced fresh dates for conducting the 67th combined preliminary examination after it was cancelled on May 8 following a paper leak, a BPSC official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official, the preliminary examination will be held on September 20 and 22. As per the new exam schedule of BSPC, at least 12 other competitive exams have been scheduled between September till November.

More than 6 lakh students are likely to take the exam across the state. BPSC is all set to introduce new changes for conducting the exam in a free and fair manner, the official said.

“After the recent paper leak case, the commission has reviewed the entire process of conducting examinations without any loopholes. The board has decided to conduct the exam in double shifts, especially in those cities where the number of candidates is comparatively larger. Apart from this, results will be prepared on a percentile basis this time,” said Atul Prasad, BPSC chairman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasad said a smart lock system will be used to carry question papers and ensure confidentiality.

“The smart lock will show the time and location of opening the lock which will prevent tampering with the papers. We are also planning to install jammers to stop internet connectivity at exam centers. We are taking stringent measures to conduct the exam in a fair manner,” Prasad said.

BPSC is conducting the 67th prelims exams to fill 807 vacant seats in various government departments.