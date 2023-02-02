BSCRPC to recommend action against exploiting minor girls for shows, processions

The Bihar State Child Rights Protection Commission (BSCRPC) has decided to recommend action against groups that exploit minor girls for weddings and religious processions in the state, officials said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision is part of a list of recommendations that the Commission has prepared after a meeting with various government departments and UNICEF Bihar on Thursday. BSCRPC chairperson Pramila Kumari said while they discussed so many issues related to child rights, nearly half a dozen points remained under focus.

She said the Commission had particularly noticed several reports of exploitation of young girls during weddings in and around the state Capital Patna.

“There have been several reports of the exploitation of young girls during weddings in Patna and in its adjacent areas. This has to be stopped,” the chairperson said.

Prashant Mishra, an official at BSCRPC, said, “The issue of young girls being made to perform in cage-like vehicles during Puja professions was quite disturbing. It has to be stopped anyway.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chairperson said that the Commission has also decided to recommend the police to ensure that children remain in their classes during their school time and to engage more women cops as child welfare officers to make police stations child-friendly.

“There have been reports of children hanging around the city during their school hours. It’s also important to ensure school-going children are within the campus during school time,” she said.

“The newly elected Panchayat members and even the cops must be sensitised about the child rights, their violations and protection,” the chairperson added.

Prashant Mishra said the Commission will soon be sending the recommendations to the departments concerned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON