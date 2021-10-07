Buying helmets with two-wheelers now mandatory: Bihar transport dept

To enhance the habit of wearing helmets among riders, the state transport department has mandated all automobile dealers to sell helmets along with two-wheelers.

Transport minister Sheela Kumari held a meeting on Thursday with all district transport officers (DTOs) to strictly implement the sale of helmets with two-wheelers. She said the decision was taken to reduce injuries and fatalities during road accidents.

Transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agrawal said, “All automobile dealers have to ensure the two-wheeler buyers purchase helmets certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) along with the vehicle. All DTOs will constitute teams to carry out surprise inspections at automobile showrooms to ensure availability of certified helmets at their stores.”

Riders are yet to develop the habit of wearing safety headgears while several of them wear poor quality helmets just to pass traffic checkpoints and skip from a penalty, he said adding that wearing a certified helmet is recommended for better protection.

A senior transport official, said, “Customers will have to pay an extra amount for the helmet. Those who already own a helmet will have to submit their photograph wearing it to the dealer.”

As per the department, at least 347 people died in 2020 and 525 in 2019 in road mishaps because of not wearing helmets.

Agrawal has directed all DTOs to arrange awareness programmes on helmets and road safety at their respective districts.

He said that the direction was issued in the light of provisions made in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Motor Vehicle Act,1988. As per Motor Vehicle Act, two-wheelers riders have to pay a fine of ₹1000 for not wearing a helmet while riding.