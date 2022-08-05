Cabinet hikes diesel subsidy to 75/litre for kharif crops

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 05, 2022 10:14 PM IST
This was among 23 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Chief secretary (cabinet) SSidharth said the farmers would be given subsidy of 750 for 10 acres land for each irrigation season. (HT Photo)
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Bihar cabinet Friday decided to increase diesel subsidy to 75/litre from the earlier approved 60 for irrigation of crops this kharif season in view of scanty rains in many areas of the state ahead of sowing of paddy crop, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said.

Sidharth said the farmers would be given subsidy of 750 for 10 acres land for each irrigation season. In case of paddy and jute, the farmers would get up to 1500 this season for two-time irrigation. They would be given subsidy for irrigation certain crops three times, for which a budgetary allocation of 29.95 crore has been made in this fiscal.

The cabinet also approved creation of as many as 1,208 posts in different departments including traffic, cybercrime, police, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (Buidco), excise, prohibition and registration and disaster management.

The post of rural SP (superintendent of police) has been created in Gaya, Rohtas, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Saran, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Purnia. These posts will, however, be manned by the officers of the state police service.

As many as 181 posts in the police department have been created. The posts of deputy inspector general (DIG) have been created for leading the cybercrime and traffic wings. This will be manned by the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

The cabinet also gave its nod for setting up offices of sub-registrars at 11 towns in different districts, including Patna, Buxar, West Champaran, Samastipur, Katihar, Vaishali and Purnia.

The cabinet also approved the home (prisons) department proposal to release some prisoners with certain conditions on August 15.

