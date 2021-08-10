Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Cabinet meet: Decks cleared for new municipal building tribunal
patna news

Cabinet meet: Decks cleared for new municipal building tribunal

In June the Patna high court had set 10-day deadline to resolve the issues so that the appellate authority become functional. The tribunal has not been working for the past several years and hence all the disputes arising out of construction of buildings in municipal areas had to be dealt with by the high court.
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (HT File)

The Bihar state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to reconstitute the Bihar Municipal Building Tribunal by revising qualifications and rules for appointment of its chairman and members.

In June the Patna high court had set 10-day deadline to resolve the issues so that the appellate authority become functional. The tribunal has not been working for the past several years and hence all the disputes arising out of construction of buildings in municipal areas had to be dealt with by the high court.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Sanjay Kumar said the cabinet, chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, also approved a proposal to build a high-level bridge on the river Sone, connecting Bihar’s Rohtas district and Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, at the cost of 210 crore with Central government assistance. The two-lane bridge would also improve Bihar’s connectivity with Uttar Pradesh upon its completion, likely in March 2024.

A proposal to ease traffic congestion on the approach to JP Setu with the national highway 119 (Vaishali-Chapra stretch) by widening it and strengthening the service road also got the cabinet nod. A sum of 598 crore would be spent on building the approach roads, which also include rail over bridges and culverts.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP