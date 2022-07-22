CBSE results: Students of Patna region performs better than last year

PATNA: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12, in which students from various schools of Bihar passed with flying colours, said a CBSE official.

According to the CBSE official, in the Class 12 exams held from April 26 till Jun 15, the overall pass percentage from the Patna region, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, stood at 91.20%, which is 16.63 % higher than the previous year. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam, of which, 18,774 girls and 31,855 boys cleared the exam. Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 exams as the overall pass percentage of girls stood at 92.66%, which is 3.45% higher than boys.

On the other hand, in the Class 10 exams held from April 26 to May 24, the overall pass percentage from the Patna region stood at 97.65% this year. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar, of which 98.20 % of students cleared the exam, CBSE said.

In the region-wise pass percentage category, the Patna region stood at the 5th position in Class 10 while in Class 12 it stood in the 10th position among all 16 regions of the country this year.

“The overall performance of students in the Patna region has significantly improved compared to last year. The subsequent batch of students adapted to online classes which helped to carry out the teaching-learning process effectively even during the lockdown. The final score has been evaluated on the basis of term I and term II. Teachers and students have worked hard to compensate for the learning loss during the Covid-19 outbreak. As the students have taken external exams, the result shows their actual performance,” said Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, city coordinator of CBSE.

The CBSE, in a press release, said, “No merit list will be declared by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students. It is also informed that the board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. The board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. For all the students who are placed in the compartment category, the compartment examination will be conducted from August 23. The exam will be held on the syllabus of term II syllabus.”