Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar wrap up after four days

CM Nitish Kumar offered prayers at his official residence on Thursday along with his relatives. On Wednesday, too, he offered prayers and took a motorboat ride down the Ganges in Patna to greet devotees
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at a ghat on the Ganga river on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 10:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The four-day Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar and other parts of the country wrapped up with devotees offering prayers on Thursday morning, the concluding day of the festival.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar offered prayers at his official residence on Thursday along with his relatives.

On Wednesday, too, the Bihar CM offered prayers and took a motorboat ride down the Ganges in Patna to greet devotees, who had turned up in hundreds of thousands at the city’s various ghats to offer prayers that are called “sandhya arghya”.

The Chhath Puja festivities this year were more vibrant and elaborate than they were last year, when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Chhath Puja is Bihar’s most celebrated annual festival, comprising elaborate rituals and fasting by devotees.

The Chhath Puja festival, which started this year on November 8, was also marked by people with roots in Bihar who are settled across the country as well as abroad.

