Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Chirag dials Lalu, revives family links
patna news

Chirag dials Lalu, revives family links

Lok Janshakti Party leader and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, upstaged by a coup led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras who was recently sworn in as union minister, on Monday spoke to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and his son and leader of opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, in New Delhi over phone
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:21 PM IST
HT Image

Lok Janshakti Party leader and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, upstaged by a coup led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras who was recently sworn in as union minister, on Monday spoke to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and his son and leader of opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, in New Delhi over phone.

Paswan, who has been on “Aashirwad Yatra” in Bihar, returned to Delhi on Saturday. “Yes, he had a talk with two leaders,” LJP leader Ashraf Ansari said.

“He will again return to Bihar on Thursday or Friday to resume his tour,” said Raju Tiwary, state president of LJP’s (Paswan faction).

Paswan’s move to reach out to Lalu Prasad comes days after the Delhi high court dismissed his plea challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise Paras as the LJP leader in the House.

Paswan, whose father and former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan founded LJP in 2000, is locked in a bitter dispute with Paras over the control of the party. Paras enjoys support of five of the six of LJP’s Lok Sabha MPs. Both factions have claimed to be the real LJP and the Election Commission of India is yet to rule on the matter.

Earlier on Monday, former minister and RJD leader Shyam Rajak also went to meet Chirag’s mother at their New Delhi residence. Asked whether Chirag is welcome in RJD, Rajak said, “All those who want to take forward the ideology of Lohia and Ambedkar are welcome, be it Chirag Paswan or anyone else.”

Chirag (38) also faces the formidable challenge to retain his father’s legacy as a Dalit leader at a time when other Dalit faces in Bihar — Jitan Ram Manjhi, Meira Kumar, Shyam Rajak and others — are past their prime.

“It is a golden opportunity for him. If he handles the legacy of late Ram Vilas Paswan and builds on the strength by mobilizing youths, no doubt he will become the face of the youth and Dalits. For this, he has to take himself out of the revenge politics and show statesmanship,” says D M Diwakar, former director of A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies.

“Paswan, with age on his side, can truly become a champion for the community but he has to prove his mettle. He must maintain a safe distance from RJD and JD (U),” said BJP leader Sanjay Paswan.

Chirag Paswan, who embarked on a statewide tour earlier this month, visited his ancestral village Saharbani in Khagaria district and and took blessings form late Paswan’s first wife. He also paid visits to his step sisters in the state capital in an effort to win over the support of the family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP