Chirag Paswan responds to Nitish Kumar barb on his father, says his life was an open chapter

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday objected to personal attacks by chief minister Nitish Kumar targeting his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, questioning why the remarks about his father were being made when he was no more since he was always open about his private and public life.

“Such statements pinch me. Why such language is being used after his death. My father was an open chapter. He never hide anything in his private and public life. I wonder why such matters are being raked,” Chirag, the Jamui MP told reporters in Gopalganj.

Paswan, who went to campaign for BJP candidate at Gopalganj reacted angrily to Kumar’s reference to Ram Vilas Paswan’s “second marriage in Delhi”.

Nitish Kumar was reported to have taken a swipe at Paswan, saying, “Biyahwa to dusra Dilli mein jaakar kiye the na” (married for the second time in Delhi). He also called Chirag a “bachcha” (kid).

In his counter, a visibly peeved Chirag said: “Such statements does not behove your post and stature. Is this your standard?,” said Chirag born to his late father’s second wife and maintained that he can never stoop to such a low level. “I have never stooped to this level. I have never spoken anything of the kind about Nitish Kumar who has not been transparent about his own personal life. My deceased father was like an open book,” said Chirag who of late, has reached out to his step-mother and step-sisters after being cornered by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

He also made it clear that the manner in which CM maligned him and his family, “the supporters of Ram Vilas Paswan and voters of Mokama and Gopalganj will never pardon him.”

Chirag, who is in Bihar to campaign for BJP candidates in the by-poll to two assembly segments scheduled on November 3, also reacted to Kumar’s comment “Bachcha hai” and reminded him “that it was the same kid who the JD (U) was blaming for its defeat in assembly polls. “This kid made you bite dust in last assembly polls.”

Chirag said that he was undoubtedly a child as compared to Nitish Kumar but reminded the chief minister that “he too was a naive when he started his political career.”

