Civic polls: Sita Sahu re-elected Patna mayor

Sita Sahu has retained the post of mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) by defeating her nearest rival Mahjabeen Afzal by a margin of more than 80,000 votes in the polls for urban local bodies in Bihar, the results for which were declared on Friday.

Sahu polled more than 1.54 lakh votes against Mahjabeen’s around 75,000 votes during the second phase of polls held in 96 urban local bodies (ULBs) across 23 districts on December 28.

According to the results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC), Rashmi Chandravanshi won the deputy mayor’s post, defeating her nearest rival Anjana Gandhi by around 8,000 votes.

In Purnia, Vibha Kumari won the mayor’s post, defeating her nearest rival Raj Kumar Chaudhary by nearly 20,000 votes.

BJP MLC Ashok Agrawal’s wife Usha Agrawal won as the mayor of Katihar, defeating her nearest rival Meena Devi, who is wife of former minister and RJD leader Ram Prakash Mahato.

In Bettiah, Garima Devi Sikariya, wife of businessman Rohit Sikariya, defeated her nearest rival Raziya Begum by a margin of over 63,000 votes in the clash for mayoral post the municipal corporation. Former deputy CM Renu Devi’s relative Surbhi Ghai had to be contented with the third position.

The post of mayor for Ara municipal corporation was won by Indu Devi, wife of local BJP leader Prem Pankaj.

Kajal Kumar has won the mayoral election for Sasaram municipal corporation, defeating her nearest rival Chandani Kumari, wife of former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad, by 2,600 votes.

Anjum Ara was elected as the mayor of Darbhanga municipal corporation after defeating Dharmsheela Gupta by over 6,500 votes.

In Bhagalpur, Vasundhara Lal defeated Ghazala Parveen in the election for mayor.

In Gaya, Ganesh Paswan managed to retain the post of mayor.

(With inputs from Sandeep Bhaskar in Bettiah and Prashant Ranjan in Ara)

