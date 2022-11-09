Class 11 girl found hanging in her room, Katihar police suspect family feud

A 16-year-old class XI girl student at a reputed central government school in Katihar was found dead in her home in mysterious conditions on Tuesday afternoon, raising suspicions of foul play.

Katihar station house officer (SHO) Raghvendra Singh said the body of the girl was found hanging in her room and the police have sent the mortal remains for postmortem examination.

“There was no one in the house at the time of incident except a minor who told the police that some boys allegedly hanged her after strangulating her,” the official said.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of a family feud behind the incident, and said that the police are analysing the CCTV footage taken from near the house.

Locals said the girl’s mother is a Hindu who married a Muslim, and that the family feud intensified over the past few years. “The incident may be a part of property dispute and the police will investigate the matter from all angles,” the SHO said.

Naiyyar Gafur, the father of the deceased, has demanded a thorough probe into the incident, and accused his close relatives for the death of the girl.

An FIR has not been lodged yet as they police are still in the process of filing the report. “We are waiting for the FIR and once it is lodged police will start a probe,” SHO added.