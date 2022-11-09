Home / Cities / Patna News / Class 11 girl found hanging in her room, Katihar police suspect family feud

Class 11 girl found hanging in her room, Katihar police suspect family feud

patna news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:22 PM IST

Katihar station house officer Raghvendra Singh said the body of the girl was found hanging in her room and the police have sent the mortal remains for postmortem examination

Representative photo.
Representative photo.
ByAditya Nath Jha

A 16-year-old class XI girl student at a reputed central government school in Katihar was found dead in her home in mysterious conditions on Tuesday afternoon, raising suspicions of foul play.

Katihar station house officer (SHO) Raghvendra Singh said the body of the girl was found hanging in her room and the police have sent the mortal remains for postmortem examination.

“There was no one in the house at the time of incident except a minor who told the police that some boys allegedly hanged her after strangulating her,” the official said.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of a family feud behind the incident, and said that the police are analysing the CCTV footage taken from near the house.

Also Read:U’khand youth dies by suicide after failing to clear Agniveer recruitment test

Locals said the girl’s mother is a Hindu who married a Muslim, and that the family feud intensified over the past few years. “The incident may be a part of property dispute and the police will investigate the matter from all angles,” the SHO said.

Naiyyar Gafur, the father of the deceased, has demanded a thorough probe into the incident, and accused his close relatives for the death of the girl.

An FIR has not been lodged yet as they police are still in the process of filing the report. “We are waiting for the FIR and once it is lodged police will start a probe,” SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out