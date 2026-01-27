Cong launches drive to revamp Bihar unit, set to rejig district chiefs first

In a bid to rebuild the organisation after its poll debacle in the last Assembly elections, the Congress high command has initiated a major restructuring of its state unit, beginning with the appointment of national observers for district committees and a fresh talent hunt to strengthen its communication and research wings. The Bihar unit of Congress organised one-day meeting on ‘Sangathan Srijan’ (Making of Organisation) in Darbhanga on Tuesday. It was attended by state president Rajesh Ram, AIICC state in-charge Krishna Allavaru and others. (HT Photo)

The moves come just days after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved appointment of observers for selection of new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Bihar and several other states. A senior Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) said it is part of a broader organisational reset following the party’s dismal showing, where it managed to win only six of the 61 seats it contested in alliance with the RJD-led Grand Alliance (GA).

A press communique issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, the appointment of observers is “a part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan” for states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya. In Bihar, 29 senior leaders have been named as observers, tasked with touring districts, consulting local workers and shortlisting candidates for district president posts.

The observers include prominent names such as former Union ministers, MPs and state leaders like Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Tariq Anwar, Nikhil Kumar, Meenakshi Natarajan and several others. Each will spend time on the ground, holding block-level meetings before forwarding a panel of names to the central leadership.

Party insiders describe the exercise as the first step in a larger overhaul. Reports suggest that once new district presidents are in place — likely by the end of February — the focus will shift to the state leadership. Current BPCC president Rajesh Ram and AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru are widely expected to be replaced, with the blame for the election debacle falling heavily on organisational weaknesses and poor coordination.

The party is also reverting to its traditional social base. After years of chasing EBC and OBC votes with limited success, the Congress now plans to concentrate on upper castes (Bhumihar, Brahmin), Dalits and Muslims—a combination that once formed its core support before the rise of Lalu Prasad in the 1990s. According to the state’s caste survey, these groups together account for around 44 per cent of the Bihar’s population.

Parallel to the organisational restructuring, the AICC has rolled out a “National Talent Hunt” in Bihar to identify articulate spokespersons, researchers and digital communicators. The programme outlines clear roles: spokespersons who can handle media pressure, research coordinators with analytical skills, and publicity coordinators experienced in social media and ground mobilisation.

For Bihar, the party has proposed dividing the state into four to six geographical regions — Magadh, Bhojpur, Mithila and Simanchal—with regional coordinators working closely with district presidents to popularise the initiative. A central organising committee, headed by the state media chairperson or a nominated convenor, will oversee the process.

A senior Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha admits the clock is ticking. With no major elections in Bihar until the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, the party sees a four-year window to shed its image as a junior partner to the RJD and rebuild independently. “The feedback from the ground was clear—workers felt disconnected from the state leadership and the alliance cost us more than it gained,” added Jha, who is familiar with the post-poll review meetings held in Delhi last year.

Whether the overhaul translates into electoral revival remains to be seen, but for now, the Congress appears determined to press the reset button in a state where its fortunes have steadily declined over three decades.