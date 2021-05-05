Home / Cities / Patna News / Control room set up in Bihar's Darbhanga to dispose of unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 victims
Control room set up in Bihar's Darbhanga to dispose of unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 victims

Covid-19 in Bihar: Darbhanga municipal commissioner Manesh Kumar Meena has issued a circular that cleanliness in-charge of the municipal ward concerned would ensure the lifting of unclaimed bodies. The municipal corporation has set a control room for the disposal of unclaimed dead bodies.
By Bishnu K Jha
Bihar: Covid-19 frontline workers carry oxygen cylinders in front of a hospital dealing with coronavirus disease patients in Patna. (File Photo / Representational Image)

On Sunday night, four members of Kabir Sewa Sansthan (KSS) were concealed behind PPE suits at Bhigo Multidham in Darbhanga.

Behind them were four bodies of victims of Covid-19, wrapped in plastic body bags.

According to the founder of KSS, Navin Sinha, though relatives of two of the deceased were present, there was no one for two others to bid final adieu. However, funeral pyres were finally lit by KSS volunteers as none of the relatives, who stayed 50 meters away from the crematorium, could muster the courage to come close to perform last rites despite being provided with a PPE kit.

“We faced a tough time a few days ago in arranging for the funeral of a 45- year old suspected corona victim (ward no. 27). Only one distant relative was willing to handle the body. People in the neighbourhood shut their doors. Finally, we managed to carry out his last rites 20 hours later,” Sinha said.

He said the KSS was formed to arrange for the funeral of unclaimed bodies with the help of dozens of volunteers.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM, at a review meeting on Monday, asked officials to arrange manpower for providing assistance in the funeral of the deceased.

SDO (Sadar) Rakesh Gupta said there were instances of kin abandoning the bodies of corona victims.

Now, Darbhanga municipal commissioner Manesh Kumar Meena has issued a circular that cleanliness in-charge of the municipal ward concerned would ensure the lifting of unclaimed bodies while identifying four employees under his jurisdiction for this purpose. The municipal corporation has set a control room for the disposal of unclaimed dead bodies.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM, at a review meeting on Monday, asked officials to arrange manpower for providing assistance in the funeral of the deceased.

SDO (Sadar) Rakesh Gupta said there were instances of kin abandoning the bodies of corona victims.

Topics
north bihar darbhanga district bihar covid 19 coronavirus covid-19 patient covid-19 death
